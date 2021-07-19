Highs in St. Cloud Could Hit 90 for Next 10 Days In A Row

ST. CLOUD -- Get ready for another long hot stretch of weather. The long range forecast is calling for highs in St. Cloud to be the in the lower to mid 90s each of the next 10 days.

So far this summer, St. Cloud has officially had 10 days with highs in the 90s. Two days in July and eight days in June.

St. Cloud averages just over 11 90 degree days each year.

Even if we do make it into the 90s for each of the next 10 days, we still have a long way to go before cracking one of the hottest summers on record. St. Cloud State University says the summer of 1936 had 36 90 degree days, in 1900 there were 34, and in 1988 it was 33.

Besides the hot temperatures, there isn't a great chance for rain over the 10-day stretch either, adding to our already worsening drought conditions.

So far this month we've had .45" of rain in St. Cloud, which is 1.70" below normal. For the summer months of June and July combined we've had 3.08" of rain, which is 2.82" below normal. And, for the year to date so far, we've had 12.26" of precipitation, which is 2.91" below normal.

