ESPN Coming to Clearwater to Cover The Disc Golf Pro Tour

ESPN will be in Central Minnesota July 30th - August 1st for The Disc Golf Pro Tour at Airborn Disc Golf Preserve in Clearwater.

The "Preserve Championship" will be taking place over three days, and 160 of the top female and male disc golfers in the world will be attending the event. That includes the current 2021 newly crowned World Champions James Conrad, and Minnesota's own Catrina Allen.

This event will also be post-produced by ESPN for release later this year on ESPN2, and over the weekend the event will be broadcast live on the Disc Golf Network.

Get our free mobile app

If you are thinking of attending, get your passes sooner rather than later. An employee of Airborn Disc Golf Preserve mentioned to us that 850 spectator passes have been sold so far and they expect to sell out of their 1000 capacity mark.

The Airborn Disc Golf Preserve is the #1 rated course in MN according to Udisc ratings and has three different disc golf courses on property, Timberwolf, Red Fox, and Lynx. They range in difficulty from the championship level to a par three that anyone can enjoy. If you are interested in playing at the Airborn Disc Golf Preserve they are open April - October and cost is just $10 to play. Get more information on the preserve here.

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer