Local Libraries to Host Pop-Up Exhibits From Children’s Museum

ST. CLOUD -- Two central Minnesota organizations are teaming up for a series of family-friendly events.

The Great River Regional Library system and the Great River Children’s Museum are partnering for a series of pop-up exhibits around the region over the next year.

The goal is to show what the museum will have to offer when it is complete, and bring familiarity with it beyond the St. Cloud metro area to places that may not know it is in development.

Get our free mobile app

The first round of exhibits begins Sunday at the Annandale, Becker, Clearwater, Paynesville, Pierz, Richmond, and Swanville library branches. The exhibits are geared towards sparking curiosity and encouraging the exploration of new ideas.

The Great River Children’s Museum in still in the process of renovating their future space downtown which has been underway since 2018.

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past