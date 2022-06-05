GRRL Summer Reading Program Kicks Off Monday

UNDATED -- Now that the school year has come to a close, kids in central Minnesota will have the opportunity to explore new worlds and keep up their reading skills over the summer months.

The Great River Regional Library system is kicking off its 2022 Summer Reading Program Monday. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” and highlights the great outdoors and activities including hiking, camping, and nature programs.

The program is open to all students ages 18 and younger and divided into groups: pre-reader (0-3), kids (4-12), and teens (13-18). Kids can track their reading using a paper log or the Beanstak app for a chance to win prizes.

Registration can be done online using the Beanstak app or GRRL website, or in person at your local branch. The program runs through August 6th.

