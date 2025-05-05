Local Athlete Pursuing a National Title

It was a busy last week for the College of St. Benedict track and field team. St. Ben's head coach Robin Balder-Lanoue joined me on WJON. She says the whole team participated in the Hamline Twilight Wednesday, the MIAC Heptathlon was Thursday and Friday and 6 St. Ben's athletes participated at St. Olaf as a last chance to quality for the MIAC tournament.

The MIAC Championships will take place this Friday-Saturday in St. Paul. Balder-Lanoue says entries for the tournament are due Tuesday night. She suspects they will have approximately 35-40 athletes qualified to participate in the MIAC Championships.

The top 22 in the nation in each event qualify for the Division III National Meet. St. Ben's senior Heptathlete Justus Floren is 21st in the Nation. She is in line to participate in the National meet if she can maintain or improve that position. Floren is a Sauk Rapids native.

Junior pole vaulter Jaylyn Ahlberg is just outside the top 22. Balder-Lanoue believes junior hurdler Lauren Berg and sophomore jumper Sabriya Farquharson both still have a chance to move into the top 22 in their events.

A NCAA Qualifier event will take place May 15 at UW-La Crosse with the NCAA Division III meet May 22-24 in Geneva, Ohio.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robin Balder-Lanoue, it is available below.