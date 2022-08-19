Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund.

Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls will receive $450,000 to expand their satellite production facility. The expansion is expected to create 78 new jobs in the Little Falls community.

Lakeshirts was founded in Detroit Lakes in 1984 and provides custom decorated apparel in the resort and collegiate market.

KAMP Automation in Owatonna, Myplas Recycling in Rogers, ASV Holdings in Grand Rapids, and Dee Manufacturing in Crookston also received some of the DEED funding.

In total, these projects are expected to leverage more than $30-million and create 321 jobs over the next three years in Minnesota.