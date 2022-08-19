Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date

The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way.

Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.

The farm features over 50 varieties of pumpkins, squash, gourds, corn shocks and bales. Maybe the best part: there is no admission fee or cost to park... all income comes from sales and donations!

In addition to the pumpkins, there is also a snack shack (with hot dogs, nachos and popcorn) along with hay slides, bale piles and a John Deere combine playground.

For people like me who think corn mazes look fun but question your ability to ever find your way out, Triple S has a 'corn walk,' which they assure me is 'not quite a maze.'

Little ones (or big folks I suppose) can check out the petting zoo before wandering down the wooded trail to the pumpkin patch.

Triple S Pumpkins will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. beginning on September 24th before closing for the season on October 30th.

