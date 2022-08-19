Over An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- We got just over an inch of rain in St. Cloud Thursday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.05 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We're now at 3.29 inches for the month so far, which is 1.03 above normal.

For the summer months of June, July and August we're up to 10.93 inches of rain, which is 1.32 above normal.

And, for the year to date, we've had 24.68 inches of precipitation, which is 5.80 above normal.

We'll have more off-and-on showers throughout the day Friday before we dry out for several days.