It's a Winning Weekend with 96.7 The River! We have tickets to see Counting Crows and The Wallflowers in the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair. The show is happening Friday, August 26th.

Download the River Mobile App to your phone, and listen for code word Friday, August 19th - Sunday, August 21st. When you hear that code, open up the app, tap "message us" on the home screen, and send us that code. It will automatically enter you into the drawing to win tickets to the show.

Counting Crows is out on the Butter Miracle Tour with The Wallflowers as their special guests. A fitting name for their stop in Minnesota, I really hope they go see the Dairy Princess butter heads when they are at the fair.

Get all the concert details on the Minnesota State Fair website, and be listening for those winning code words all weekend long on 96.7 The River! Download the River app to your phone so you have it ready to enter the words when you heard them.

