BEER-ANTHROPY COMING TO ST. CLOUD

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

The event will be benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in honor of The Rohde Family of St. Cloud, and their son Connor, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 7.

Get our free mobile app

ST. JUDE'S CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

All sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of the tips generated from the event, will be donated to Team Connor's Cure, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Volunteer beer tenders will share information about Connor, about ending childhood cancer, and invite attendees to participate in the St. Jude's Walk/Run which will be taking place on September 24th, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

ABOUT THE RHODE FAMILY

The Rohde Family's son Connor, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor. Connor underwent treatment locally and when his cancer returned, they turned to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Unfortunately, Connor's tumor didn't respond to treatment, and he passed away in August of 2016. Connor's parents Adam and Kristin, along with Connor's brother, Aiden, have kept the memory of Connor alive in so many ways, including Team Connor's Cure.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

No family should ever have to go through what the Rohde family has been through. It's a traumatic experience losing anyone you love, but the loss of a young life due to cancer hopefully can end by finding a cure, and St. Jude Children's Hospital continues to search for those cures. We hope that you will attend this event.

If you cannot come to the event you can click HERE on behalf of Connor, and if you like, join and participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run, which will be taking place on September 24th, during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Visit Duelm, Minnesota in Pictures

Visit Marty, Minnesota in Pictures