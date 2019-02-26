Lavelle; Buxton Has a Hot Bat This Spring [PODCAST]

Byron Buxton is 5-5 to start the spring with 2 home runs and 10 RBIs. Star Tribune Twins beat writer Lavelle E Neal III joined me on WJON today. He talked about the reasons for Buxton's hot start and if this is something we should bank on for the season. We also discussed the Twins prospects Lavelle is watching this spring that could be called up before too long. Listen below.

The Minnesota Wild made a pair of trades Monday and got younger and faster according to Lavelle.

Lavelle E Neal III joins me Wednesday morning at 7:15 a.m. in place of Jim Souhan. Jim is expected to rejoin me on Thursday.