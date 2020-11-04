Souhan; Buxton is The Best Defensive Centerfielder [PODCAST]

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was overlooked for the American League gold glove award. Rookie Luis Robert from the Chicago White Sox edged out Buxton for the award. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says because of injuries and less games played Buxton did not win the award. Jim says Buxton is clearly the best fielding center fielder in the American League. Jim says Kenta Maeda is a good fielder as well but Jose Berrios might be better. Griffin Canning from the Angels won the gold glove at the pitcher position in the American League.

The Vikings won at Green Bay on Sunday despite being short handed at the corner back position but they were also inexperienced on the defensive line. Jim says after a shaky start against he Packers the defensive line settled in and performed well when they needed to.

The Gopher men's basketball team has started practice. Jim says he really thinks this team could be good. He says not just the starting lineup but bench players Jamal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams, Eric Curry and Isaiah Ihnen will be contributors and can add depth.