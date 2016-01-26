Late Dubnyk Gaffe Dooms Wild

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in the shootout Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild head to the All Star break with a record of 23-17-9 on the season and finish the month of January 3-7-3.

Charlie Coyle's 13th goal of the season gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with 9:40 left in the third period. However, with 1:24 left in the third period, goalie Devan Dubnyk tried to play a puck behind the net and subsequently turned it over to Tobias Rieder, who found Antoine Vermette in front for an easy goal.

The Coyotes won the shootout 1-0.

The Wild are off until February 2nd when they head to Brooklyn to take on the New York Islanders.