Last Night’s NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in Pictures

The Minnesota Wild and Saint Louis Blues met last night in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field. The annual event is played outdoors at a major U.S. stadium on New Year's Day.

Last night's game was officially the coldest outdoor NHL game ever, with the temperature at 6-below at the start of the game, dropping to -10 as the game went on. Wind chills were in the minus-twenties.

The Saint Louis Blues would go on to win the game 6-4 over the host Minnesota Wild.