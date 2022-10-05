Local country band Mason Dixon Line is bringing their festive, high-energy Kickin' Country Christmas show back to St. Cloud this upcoming holiday season.

Mason Dixon Line is trading in their usual 90s country sound for all your favorite holiday hits with a country twist:

Join MDL as they bring you an all ages, family friendly Christmas concert spectacular with all the ‘good times and good cheer’ of a Kickin’ Country Christmas! Armed with a stable of Christmas classics and favorites, a guaranteed good time will be had by all as MDL gets you into the Christmas Spirit with a show you’ll be talking about for years to come!

Tour Dates:

December 1st - The West Theater in Duluth (7 pm show)

December 3rd - Le Musique Room in St. Michael (2 pm and 7:30 pm shows)

December 11th - Central Square Theater in Glenwood (5 pm show)

December 17th - Pioneer Place Theater in St. Cloud (3 pm and 7:30 pm shows)

This show is such a blast. I went to it last year with my parents, sister and brother-in-law and my grandparents. We all had so much fun singing along to our favorite Christmas tunes and getting into the holiday spirit. They even had special Mason Dixon Line winter hats for sale that you could only get at the Christmas shows. Naturally, I had to have one. (See photo below with my sister.)

This is one special show you are not going to want to miss. If you only do one Christmas show this year, this is it. Ticketing information for the show at Pioneer Place can be found online here. Get your tickets fast, last year this show sold out!

