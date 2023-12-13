Have An “Old Fashioned Holiday” Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's beginning to look a lot like kick-mas on Sunday. Just For Kix will have their annual winter dance showcase at Ritiche Auditorium. The theme for this year is "Old Fashioned Holiday" and it will feature an array of styles from jazz, to contemporary, to hip-hop. Director Adina Belanger says finding an old-fashioned Christmas hip-hop song wasn't too hard:

"There actually is some pretty cool remixes that we use for hip hop and we don't always use a Christmas theme for hip hop but actually we are this year and we actually edit music ourselves so we do merge some of those songs create beats on some of our numbers ourself."

Belanger says one of their most popular routines is the Mom and Me dance where moms get to perform with their child. She says most of the moms have no dance experience going in:

"Actually the majority had no dance experience but there is a few that have danced before but maybe it's been ten years since they've done dance so we typically make the routines a little more fun and not so pressurefull, and then when it comes to Spring we actually do adult routines that are a little more advancedfull we'll call it."

Belanger says each show will feature 15 to 17 routines and lasts about an hour. They will have over 500 dancers from ages 2 to adult with the big production number featuring over 70 dancers. There are three shows to choose from 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., and there is a cost to attend.

