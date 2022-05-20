Kleis: Staffing for St. Cloud Wading Pools “Iffy”

Summer is fast approaching and the warmer weather won't be far behind. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a Radio Town Hall Meeting. He says the city is struggling to find part-time employees to staff the 4 wading pools in the community making the opening of the wading pools "iffy".

Get our free mobile app

Kleis says staffing and maintenance issues exist with the wading pools in part because they hadn't been used the last 2 years due to COVID. He says they are still trying to get the part-time hires and maintenance work done to open these pools. Kleis says it's possible they could move staff around to open some of them but all of them is a challenge. St. Cloud has seven wading pools at Centennial, Haws, Hester, Pantown, Rotary, Seberger, and Spalt parks.

The paddleboat option on Lake George has been discontinued for now. St. Cloud State had run that program but that program has ended at SCSU. Mayor Kleis says the city owns the paddleboats/kayaks but doesn't have the staff to make this option available as of now. He says if a group were interested in picking up this responsibility the city would be interested in hearing from them.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.