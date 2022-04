BEIJING, CHINA -- Kimball's Mike Schultz has won a silver medal at the Paralympic games.

On Sunday he finished second in the snowboardcross competition.

This is his third overall medal in two paralympic games. He won gold in the event four years ago.

The Paralympic snowboard competition resumes on Friday when banked slalom finals take center stage. Schultz will be competing in that event as well.