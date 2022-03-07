Earth Day Run Back in Downtown St. Cloud in April

ST. CLOUD -- After a two-year absence, the Earth Day Run is coming back to St. Cloud.

The event will be held Friday, April 15th and Saturday, April 16th. All of the runs will start and end in downtown St. Cloud.

Spokesman Bill Corcoran says, weather permitting, the expo and block party will also be outside on 5th Avenue.

It'll be like a big block party. We'll have a band right in front of Pioneer Place and the Red Carpet. It's going to be a neat event if the weather cooperates, if not we've got some room inside the convention center as well.

Organizers are limiting the number of entries in each event with 500 in the Kids 1K, 2000 in the 5K, 1500 in the half-marathon, and 300 teams in the half-marathon relay.

Get our free mobile app

Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Corcoran says they are still looking for people to volunteer to help out.

We've got cheer zones. This is a big opportunity for groups in the community to raise money. They have to apply and they have to be chosen, automatically if they are chosen they get $500 for the group and they compete for the best cheer zone.

Corcoran says they just started planning for the event in October, which is a little late for them, but the event is coming together.