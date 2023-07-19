Join Forces with St. Cloud Police & Your Neighbors For National Night Out

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023

The National Night Out program will be held Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm. You are invited to lock your doors, turn on the outside lights and spend some time with neighbors, Police officers, Fire Fighters, and City Officials for a fun evening with your community, fighting crime in our area.

CREATE A COMMUNITY WATCH GROUP

I understand that there is a fine line between being a nosey neighbor, being friendly, and just being a concerned, aware neighbor. The good news is, your neighbors who show concern when you disappear for the weekend, or let you know that someone brought their dog inside your fenced-in backyard while you were gone, could be your lifeline in a life-threatening or criminal activity situation.

St.-Cloud-Police-handing-out-stickers-at-Summertime-by-George-2018 loading...

I spoke with Tad Hoeschen of the St. Cloud Police Department yesterday, who told me that people who commit crimes don't like to be seen; so communities who come together, and watch out for each other can keep those folks away from their neighborhoods, simply by watching what's happening or by just 'being aware' of daily activities.

Get our free mobile app

START YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH GROUP

This is where YOU come in! If you want a safer community, think about starting a neighborhood watch group to help you keep and create a safe place for your family, friends, and neighbors. Invite your neighbors and make sure you inform your police department that you're having a party. The officers that watch your area, can come and discuss any crime or problems in your area that you should be watching out for.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023 -PLAN YOUR PARTY NOW!

This year's National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1st. You can be as creative as you want to be with your party, but here are some ideas that the St. Cloud Police and Fire Department have suggested. You can hold the party on your own, or come together with your neighbors and make it a big event.

Offer a seating area in the backyard

Have refreshments available; Coffee, lemonade, tea

Have a cookie exchange with your neighbors

Fruit and cheese trays

Grill out! Who doesn't want some delicious grilled burgers, dogs or brats

Offer ice cream or popsicles

Have a mini-donut stand

Have a potluck picnic with your neighbors

Rootbeer Floats

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima loading...

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT SIDEWALK CHALK ART CONTEST

In conjunction with National Night Out 2023, invite your neighborhood to take part in creating beautiful sidewalk chalk art that our police officers and fire department can see and enjoy as they visit all the different neighborhood parties throughout the area.

GET STARTED TODAY- REGISTER YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD PARTY

If you would like to plan your party, you still have time! Visit HERE now to get more information.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.