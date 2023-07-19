Join Forces with St. Cloud Police & Your Neighbors For National Night Out
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023
The National Night Out program will be held Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 from 5 pm to 9:30 pm. You are invited to lock your doors, turn on the outside lights and spend some time with neighbors, Police officers, Fire Fighters, and City Officials for a fun evening with your community, fighting crime in our area.
CREATE A COMMUNITY WATCH GROUP
I understand that there is a fine line between being a nosey neighbor, being friendly, and just being a concerned, aware neighbor. The good news is, your neighbors who show concern when you disappear for the weekend, or let you know that someone brought their dog inside your fenced-in backyard while you were gone, could be your lifeline in a life-threatening or criminal activity situation.
I spoke with Tad Hoeschen of the St. Cloud Police Department yesterday, who told me that people who commit crimes don't like to be seen; so communities who come together, and watch out for each other can keep those folks away from their neighborhoods, simply by watching what's happening or by just 'being aware' of daily activities.
START YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH GROUP
This is where YOU come in! If you want a safer community, think about starting a neighborhood watch group to help you keep and create a safe place for your family, friends, and neighbors. Invite your neighbors and make sure you inform your police department that you're having a party. The officers that watch your area, can come and discuss any crime or problems in your area that you should be watching out for.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT 2023 -PLAN YOUR PARTY NOW!
This year's National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1st. You can be as creative as you want to be with your party, but here are some ideas that the St. Cloud Police and Fire Department have suggested. You can hold the party on your own, or come together with your neighbors and make it a big event.
- Offer a seating area in the backyard
- Have refreshments available; Coffee, lemonade, tea
- Have a cookie exchange with your neighbors
- Fruit and cheese trays
- Grill out! Who doesn't want some delicious grilled burgers, dogs or brats
- Offer ice cream or popsicles
- Have a mini-donut stand
- Have a potluck picnic with your neighbors
- Rootbeer Floats
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT SIDEWALK CHALK ART CONTEST
In conjunction with National Night Out 2023, invite your neighborhood to take part in creating beautiful sidewalk chalk art that our police officers and fire department can see and enjoy as they visit all the different neighborhood parties throughout the area.
GET STARTED TODAY- REGISTER YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD PARTY
If you would like to plan your party, you still have time! Visit HERE now to get more information.