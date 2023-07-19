St. Cloud Area American Legion Baseball Sub-State Scores And Schedule – July 19th, 2023

2023 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE #12

SAUK RAPIDS (POST 254) 13, ST. AUGUSTA (POST 612) 3

(Tuesday July 18th)

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their Sub-State foe the St. Augusta Post 612, backed by fifteen hits, two doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Kade Gibbons, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mason Fincher threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Andrew Bemboom, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored a trio RBIs. Shea Koster went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Patterson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Mader went 3-for-4 for a RBI an he scored a run and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jeff Solarz scored a run.

The St. Augusta Post 612 starting pitcher was T. Toenjes, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. M. Nevala threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by C. Frederiksen, he earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. P. Canton went 1-for-3 with a double and O. Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Holm went 1-for-3, M. Nevala went 1-for-2, G. Zastrous went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, R. Maccalla had a stolen base and G. Zastrow was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES (POST 76) 4, PIERZ (POST 341) 1

(Tuesday July 18th)

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Pierz Post 341, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles, solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jon Brew, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Quinton Dukowitz went 1-for-3 with a double, Trevor Fleege went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jackson Phillip went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Pierz Post 341 was Max Barclay, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chase Becker, he went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and Reese Young went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Joe Stuckmeyer earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Weston Woitalla and Nate Solinger both went 1-for-3 and Kirby Fischer had a sacrifice fly.

SARTELL (POST 277) 8, ST. CLOUD 76ers 1

(Tuesday July 18th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their Sub-State rivals the 76ers, backed by seven timely hits, including three doubles and they took advantage of a couple early misplays by the 76ers. The starting pitcher was righty Brayden Simones, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Wes Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Geiger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Dylan Simones earned a walk and he scored a run.

The 76ers starting pitcher was Kaden Mork, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Shane Poole threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The 76ers offense was led by Drew Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Parker Schultz earned a walk. Kadyn Mork and Shane Poole both went 1-for-3 and Jackson Sheetz scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS (POST 46) 3, COLD SPRING (POST 455) 2

(Tuesday July 18th)

The Little Falls Post 46 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Cold Spring Post 455, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and they play solid defense. Zach Gwost started on the mound for them, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Pilippi threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Neu went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Owen Bode had a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. Matt Filippi went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Lawrence Filippi went 1-for-3, Paul Filippi was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Alex Gwost earned a walk.

The Cold Spring Post 455 starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Evan Acheson went 1-for-2, Luke VanErp went 1-for-3, Beck Loesch had a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Bauer earned a walk. Jack Spanier earned a walk and Blake Tylutki had a sacrifice bunt.

SCHEDULE WEDNESDAY JULY 19th

Sauk Rapids Post 254 vs. St. Cloud 76ers (Sartell 5:00)

St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 vs. Cold Spring 455 (Cold Spring 5:00)

Little Falls Post 46 vs. Sartell Post 277 (Sartell 7:30)