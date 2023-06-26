Interactive Multilingual Learning Trail Coming to Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota youngsters will have a new learning opportunity at a local park starting this week.

United Way of Central Minnesota, the City of Waite Park, and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union have partnered to bring a “Born Learning Trail” to Lions Park in Waite Park.

Once complete, the trail will feature 10 interactive signs along the park’s existing path with activities listed in English, Spanish, and Somali.

The signs are designed to help the development of skills such as naming letters, numbers, colors, and shapes, rhyming, word use, and more. Learning happens everywhere kids go, and the goal of the trail is to help parents, grandparents, and other caregivers support that learning.

An official ribbon-cutting event will be held at the park at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by activities and refreshments.

There are currently more than 750 Born Learning trails installed around the county. The Waite Park early learning trail will become the ninth in Minnesota.

Filed Under: born learning trail, early childhood education, the united way of central minnesota, Waite Park, waite park lions park
Categories: St. Cloud News
