LITCHFIELD -- An inmate in the Meeker County Jail has died.

The Meeker County Sheriff says on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. 28-year-old Brady Schmidt of Dassel was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff began life-saving measures on Schmidt.

Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail to assist. Schmidt was then taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called to investigate the death. Also assisting at the jail was the Litchfield Police Department. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

At this time there is no evidence of foul play.

Get our free mobile app

Schmidt was in the Meeker County Jail awaiting a first court appearance on a 2nd Degree DUI charge.

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.