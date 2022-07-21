MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

NEW LONDON -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an in-person public meeting on the Highway 23 South Gap project.

It is a four-lane expansion of Highway 23 between Paynesville and New London and is the final phase of the project The South Gap will be completed in 2023.

The North Gap between Richmond and Paynesville is currently under construction.

Those two sections combined will cost $101.5-million and are being paid for through the Corridors of Commerce program.

Transportation officials say Highway 23 is the primary east-west route connecting Willmar to Interstate 94 and beyond to St. Cloud.

The public meeting will be on Monday from 5:00-to-7:00 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church in New London.

A virtual meeting can be accessed here.

