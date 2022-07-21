$5,000 Reward Offered For Information in Musa Sabriye Case

ST. CLOUD -- Family and friends of a man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Waite Park are asking for your help in the investigation.

The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a news conference Thursday afternoon offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in 32-year-old Musa Sabriye's death.

Get our free mobile app

Jaylani Hussein is the Executive Director of CAIR-Minnesota. He says it's been nearly two-months since the incident and information remains limited.

At this point we don't know what the motives or reasons behind this crime were. That is why we are coming to the public asking for your help. If you've seen anything or know anything this is the time to share that information with the Waite Park police department.

Waite Park Police say just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, May 30th, authorities were dispatched to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road 6 in Waite Park. They found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, they found a body inside the car.

Jeff McMahon - WJON Jeff McMahon - WJON loading...

Abdi Ibrahim is with the Center for African Immigrants - CAIRO Minnesota. He says this community request is to provide additional resources to help local law enforcement solve this case.

Our overall goal is to seek justice for our brothers. Whoever can offer any form of support regardless if they are federal or local agencies does not matter.

Hussein says the family remains in contact with the Waite Park police department on a weekly basis involving the case.

He says CAIR-Minnesota continues to push to get the FBI involved in the investigation.