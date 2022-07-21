Stearns County Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A traffic stop for erratic driving ended up becoming a large drug bust.

A complaint filed in Stearns County District Court alleges 46-year-old Gregory Britton of Rockford had nearly 254 grams of methamphetamine in his car, plastic baggies, a scale, and more than $1600 in cash.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop near Clearwater on Tuesday. The driver was speeding, crossing over both the fog line and the center line of County Road 75.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, at one point, driving through a stop sign. Court records show Britton then stopped the car, exited, and yelled that he was going to jail.

Authorities identified the driver as Britton. They say he smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up the drugs and paraphernalia inside a lunchbox.

Britton now faces one count of 1st-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period.

