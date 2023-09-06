Injuries in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Benton County
RICE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 10 in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection with 105th Street Northwest in Watab Township.
A vehicle driven by 71-year-old David Aldeen of Wadena was going west on the highway when it collided with a pickup driven by 27-year-old Brent Elieff of St. Cloud, who was going west on 105th Street Northwest.
A passenger in Aldeen's car, 70-year-old Carol Aldeen of Wadena, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Elieff suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but troopers say he was not transported to the hospital.
