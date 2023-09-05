Man’s Body Found in Mississippi River in Otsego

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 1:20 p.m. of a man's body found near Norin Landing in Otsego.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead on the shoreline of the river.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are under investigation. The victim's name and age have not been determined at this time.

Beyond Pee-wee: 30 Eclectic Paul Reubens Movie and TV Roles Though best-known for his Pee-wee Herman character, the actor appeared in a wide range of roles.

33 Early 2000's 'TRL' Moments That Feel Like a Fever Dream MTV's Total Request Live was known for hijinks, hedonism, and giving VJs and Carson Daly unfettered access to artists like Britney Spears and Destiny's Child. Let's take a look back at these crazy TRL moments.