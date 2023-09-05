Two Men Died in Sherburne County Minibike Crash Saturday
SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota men are dead after they collided on their minibikes Saturday night.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jake Christen of Foley and 30-year-old Derek Christen of Milaca were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two were part of a group of four bikers who were riding along County Road 3 just after 11:00 p.m. The sheriff's office says one of the men sped up and separated from the group and was followed by a second rider who also sped up and became separated from the group.
The remaining two riders who didn't speed up told authorities they saw the other two bikes collide.
Investigators believe the first biker turned around to come back to the group and collided head-on with the 2nd rider.
Authorities say toxicology results are pending to determine whether alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
