Indians Complete Sweep Of Twins

The Cleveland Indians completed a three game sweep of the Twins with a 6-2 win Thursday at Target Field. The Twins fall to 7-8 with the loss and are below .500 on the season for the first time.

The Twins got a decent start from Ervin Santana, who lasted six innings while allowing one run on four hits. However, Santana threw 115 pitches to get through those innings, leading to a bullpen meltdown.

The Twins will host the Tigers at 7:10 Friday night at Target Field. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.