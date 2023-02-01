Snow Plow Crash in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A tractor and snow plow driver was sent to the hospital after a collision Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol say a tractor-mounted snow plow driven by 51-year-old James Streit of St. Augusta was traveling South on Highway 15 near 33rd street in Waite Park when he was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Brainerd.

The pickup was also driving South.

Streit was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

