2023 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic Is This Weekend On Lake Mille Lacs!

Don't be surprised if you run into former Minnesota Twin, Justin Morneau, this weekend in Central Minnesota. He will be up in Isle for the 2023 Justin Morneau Ice Fishing Classic that is being held on Saturday on Lake Mille Lacs!

According to the event's website: "All proceeds of the event will go directly to the 501c3 non-profit United Heroes League. UHL helps military families heal, build friendships, and engage in their communities through sports."

On top of this being a fundraiser for the United Heroes League, it's also an ice fishing tournament, and there will be some SWAG for people to win in the form of door prizes.

According to the event page: To receive a free door prize entry, stop into the bar at Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort located at 5436 479th St., Isle, MN 56342 between 9:00-11:00AM of February 4th, 2023 to complete your form for a free entry.

The online rules state there are 4 categories that participants can enter their catches under, with as usual some exceptions.

"The 4 categories are Walleye, Northern Pike, Perch, and an All Other category such as ( Sunfish and Tullibee.) NO BASS/BURBOT WILL BE ACCEPTED. We will award prizes for the top 5 fish caught in each category that will be determined by largest weight registered. In the event of a tie, the first fish registered takes priority."

The event was expected to sell out in January, but that doesn't mean you won't possibly see Justin Morneau hanging out someplace in Central Minnesota during the tournament.

Hey Justin, if you see this, my recommendation would be to stop at the snowmobile museum in Isle, and then stop at Chico's off 169 for some of their tacos!

