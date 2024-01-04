Ice Palace in Delano Announces Opening Date
DELANO (WJON News) -- The Ice Palace in Delano has announced its opening date.
After a warm December delayed the annual winter event they say they are making ice now and plan to open on Thursday, January 25th.
Seasonal hours are Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. through the end of December.
The Ice Palace is at a new bigger location this year in the Delano Central Park. They bill it as one of the largest ice attractions in the state with more than 90,000 square feet of experiences.
The Ice Palace is built and maintained by the Youngstrom family who are log home builders by trade.
