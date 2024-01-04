FEAST: The Best Diet For Minnesotans is (Once Again)…
Will THIS finally be the year that you (and by 'you' I mean...uh, me) fix your garbage-eating lifestyle and eat like a healthy(ish) adult?! Statistics show...probably not. I'm such an encouraging Choad!
The key is to find a lifestyle that you love; one that you enjoy partaking in, at least most of the time.
Yes, that means vegetables.
For the 7th Year in a Row, the Healthiest Diet is...
MEDITERRANEAN. There. The Mediterranean Diet is once again ranked as the healthiest diet by US News & World Report (nerds). They like it because it's heart-healthy (a healthy heart is fairly important, I'm told) AND it's easy to follow.
The staples (not literally) of The Mediterranean Diet:
- whole, unprocessed foods (i.e. the exact opposite of the McRib)
- olive oil (not Popeye's girlfriend)
- whole grains (witty comment)
- beans (not kitty toe beans, weirdo)
- seafood (not just SEE food)
- leafy greens (not moldy greens)
Those Mediterraneans tend to lead long, healthy lives. And honestly, the food is delicious. It's really a matter of having the motivation to prepare and cook the food instead of settling (again) for the highly-processed microwavable dinner product.
Choad's Choice of Mediterranean Diet Dishes
Need a little bit more of a push to get started? Here are some of my favorite recipes. I chose a website that doesn't feel the need to give you a LONG-ASS BACKSTORY before the actual recipe. You're welcome!
1) Skillet Eggs with Tomatillos & Spinach
Simply eggs, spinach, tomatillos, and herbs. Omit or add spices to your personal taste
2) Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto
Spaghetti squash is a much-healthier (yet, still tasty!) alternative to regular pasta.
3) Shakshuka with Roasted Tomatoes
Poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce. Warm, crusty bread fills out this dish.
4) "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Traditional "Egg in a Hole" involves bread. This one substitutes bell pepper rings.
5) Chhole (Chickpea Curry)
It's quick & easy, and you can add roasted cauliflower florets to further fill it out
6) Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats
How about something sweeter? It's a make-ahead breakfast that you can grab-and-go!
7) Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole
Something Tex-Mex-inspired.
H/T: Business Insider
Items Cheaper at the Dollar Store Than Walmart
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
LOOK: Dusty Hill's Glass House Offers Stunning Views of Texas
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll