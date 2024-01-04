FEAST: The Best Diet For Minnesotans is (Once Again)…

Will THIS finally be the year that you (and by 'you' I mean...uh, me) fix your garbage-eating lifestyle and eat like a healthy(ish) adult?! Statistics show...probably not. I'm such an encouraging Choad!

The key is to find a lifestyle that you love; one that you enjoy partaking in, at least most of the time.

Yes, that means vegetables.

*terrified scream* Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash) *terrified scream* Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash) loading...

For the 7th Year in a Row, the Healthiest Diet is...

MEDITERRANEAN. There. The Mediterranean Diet is once again ranked as the healthiest diet by US News & World Report (nerds). They like it because it's heart-healthy (a healthy heart is fairly important, I'm told) AND it's easy to follow.

The staples (not literally) of The Mediterranean Diet:

whole, unprocessed foods (i.e. the exact opposite of the McRib )

) olive oil (not Popeye 's girlfriend)

's girlfriend) whole grains (witty comment)

beans (not kitty toe beans, weirdo)

seafood (not just SEE food)

leafy greens (not moldy greens)

Those Mediterraneans tend to lead long, healthy lives. And honestly, the food is delicious. It's really a matter of having the motivation to prepare and cook the food instead of settling (again) for the highly-processed microwavable dinner product.

Choad's Choice of Mediterranean Diet Dishes

Need a little bit more of a push to get started? Here are some of my favorite recipes. I chose a website that doesn't feel the need to give you a LONG-ASS BACKSTORY before the actual recipe. You're welcome!

1) Skillet Eggs with Tomatillos & Spinach

Simply eggs, spinach, tomatillos, and herbs. Omit or add spices to your personal taste

2) Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto

Spaghetti squash is a much-healthier (yet, still tasty!) alternative to regular pasta.

3) Shakshuka with Roasted Tomatoes

Poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce. Warm, crusty bread fills out this dish.

4) "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Traditional "Egg in a Hole" involves bread. This one substitutes bell pepper rings.

5) Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

It's quick & easy, and you can add roasted cauliflower florets to further fill it out

6) Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats

How about something sweeter? It's a make-ahead breakfast that you can grab-and-go!

7) Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole

Something Tex-Mex-inspired.

H/T: Business Insider

