Light Snow in Central MN, Weather Advisory in Arrowhead Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- There will be a couple of rounds of snow that could bring measurable amounts to parts of Minnesota over the next several days.

Friday through Sunday the St. Cloud and central Minnesota area is expected to get about one to two inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Friday afternoon.

Widespread snow is expected to develop Friday afternoon into Friday night across the Northland. Most will receive between 1 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts of 6 to 7 inches possible in the higher terrain just inland from Lake Superior.

For those with travel plans early next week, it still looks like a winter storm will impact the Midwest. There is still uncertainty on the track of this system. However, the southeast track is looking more favorable at this time.

While this track would still bring some to the local area, the greatest impact to travel from heaviest snow and blowing & drifting snow would be southeast of the area.

