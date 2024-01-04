Sidewalk Planned Along Busy East St. Cloud Corridor

Sidewalk Planned Along Busy East St. Cloud Corridor

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A busy corridor on the east side of St. Cloud is getting a new sidewalk.

Get our free mobile app

It's being planned along Lincoln Avenue from 7th Street Southeast to 4 1/2 Street Northeast.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation Office of State Aid for Local Transportation program provides grant funding for the construction of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure projects.  The Lincoln Avenue project met the criteria to apply for the grant.

Image Courtesy of the City of St. Cloud
loading...

The total estimated costs are $125,000 with 100 percent of the construction costs eligible for the grant funds.

The St. Cloud City Council will vote on the project during its meeting on Monday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports