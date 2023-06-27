HVAC Work Happening At St. Cloud Elementary Schools

Maintenance work is underway on some St. Cloud area elementary schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. She indicated that Oak Hill and Discovery Elementary Schools are undergoing HVAC work and this will continue for the next month. She calls the work "intense". Apollo High School is also getting HVAC and roofing work done this summer.

Other work being done on District 742 schools include upgrades being made to the Apollo football field/Stadium. Putnam says work is coming along well on all the summer projects and the dry, warm weather has been beneficial to getting working done.

The St. Cloud School District has been in the process of hiring needed staff for the upcoming school year. Putnam indicates they still have some open positions and encourages interested individuals to take a look at their website for updated openings. Open positions include bus drivers, paraprofessionals, nutrition staff, and custodians. Putnam says they also have some licensed openings which includes an elementary music position.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Laurie Putnam it is available below.