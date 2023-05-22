St. Cloud School Staff and Students Receive Awards

St. Cloud School District 742 have staff and students who have received awards recently. I talked with St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam on WJON to talk about upcoming graduation plans and she highlighted some achievements from both staff and students. Details below.

Staff Awards

*North Junior High Principal Brian Nutter has been has been chosen as the MN Association of School Secretaries to Principals (MASP) as the Administrator of the Year for 2023.

* Shannon Backlund , language arts teacher and student council advisor at Tech High School was nominated and chosen as Minnesota Association of Student Councils' Central Division Student Council Advisor of the Year.

* McKinley-ALC teachers Kathy Lyerly and Mike Myers-Schleif have been recognized by President Joe Biden as recipients of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteer service at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration. Kathy and Mike have led student volunteers from McKinley-ALC at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration for over 25 years. The Lifetime Achievement Award is bestowed on those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service in their lifetime.

Student Awards:

* The Tech High School Morning Show won several Emmy Awards in the Upper Midwest competition beating out over 140 competitors winning awards in special effects, cultural arts and entertainment, talent and music categories.​



*Sisters Farrah (6th grade) and Orly (3rd grade) Reese have begun their own business—a brainchild during the pandemic--that they have grown to help support the Guillain-Barre Foundation.

District 742 Graduation Information: Adult Basic Education Graduation - at Tech High School - May 24 at 6 PM McKinley Alternative Learning Center - 216 8th Avenue, Waite Park - May 25 at 10 AM Tech High School Graduation - St. Cloud Convention Center - June 3 at 11 AM Apollo High School Graduation - St. Cloud Convention Center - June 3 at 3:30 PM

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Superintendent Laurie Putnam it is available below.