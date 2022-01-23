Huskies Sweep RedHawks, Gophers Split with Michigan

The Minnesota Wild, SCSU men's hockey team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Granite City Lumberjacks completed weekend sweeps, while the SCSU women's basketball team and Gopher men's basketball team also notched wins on Saturday. The Gopher men's hockey team and SCSU men's basketball team each came up short. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Gopher women's basketball team are getting ready for their Sunday matchups as well.

RECAPS:

- The Wild earned their second win of the weekend over Chicago 4-3 in OT. After mounting a major comeback in the third period, the Wild sent it into extra time where they locked up the win. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala, Marcus Foligno, and Kirill Kaprizov each netted one for Minnesota. The Wild improve to 24-10-3 and will host the Canadiens on Monday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher men's basketball team stopped their slump with a close 68-65 win over Rutgers. Payton Willis led all scorers with 32 points for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 11-5 and will host Ohio State on Thursday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU men's hockey team shut out Miami University 8-0 on Saturday to complete the weekend series sweep. Kevin Fitzgerald and Veeti Miettinen each netted two for St. Cloud. The Huskies improve to 14-6 and will travel to Grand Forks to face UND on Friday.

- The SCSU women's basketball team trailed by one at the half but turned it on in the final two quarters to come away with a 72-59 win over Augustana. Aislinn Duffy led all scorers with 25 points for the Vikings. Tori Wortz led St. Cloud with 24. The Huskies improve to 14-3 and will host the University of Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

- The Norsemen topped Minot 6-1 on Saturday to earn the weekend sweep. St. Cloud scored at least one goal in every period. The Minotauros got on the board about halfway through the final period to avoid the shutout. Ryan O'Neill and Blake Mesenburg each netted two for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 18-13 and will travel to Iowa to face the Bulls on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks also completed their weekend sweep of Mason City with a 5-2 win on Saturday. Nicholas Richert led the way for Granite City with two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 33-1 and will travel to Willmar on Friday.

- The Gopher men's hockey team fell to Michigan on Saturday 4-1 to end the weekend with a split. Bryce Brodzinski scored the lone goal for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 14-10. They will travel to Notre Dame on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU men's basketball team lost their fourth straight game 101-67 on the road to Augustana on Saturday. The Vikings had five scorers in double-digits including game-leader Tyler Riemersma with 28. Caleb Donaldson led St. Cloud with 24 points, and Anthony Roberts added 23. The Huskies fall to 8-10 and will host the University of Sioux Falls on Friday.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves (22-23) will host the Brooklyn Nets (29-16) on Sunday. The teams last met in December when the Nets came away with a 110-105 win. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher women's basketball team is on the road against Michigan State on Sunday. Minnesota is 9-10 overall, while the Spartans are 9-8. This is the first of two matchups this season for the teams. Michigan State leads the Gophers 44-24 all-time. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

