Huskies Suffer Blowout Loss to Bulldogs

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team fell to the University of Minnesota-Duluth on the road Saturday.

The Bulldogs pushed out to a big lead early, netting three goals in the opening period. The Huskies got on the board in the second, but UMD responded with their fourth to keep St. Cloud's deficit at three. UMD put it away 5-1 with an empty-net goal in the final period.

Zach Okabe scored the lone goal for SCSU. David Hrenak made 21 saves and allowed four goals. Jaxon Castor made eight saves.

The Huskies fall to 14-9. They will close out the regular season by hosting the Bulldogs on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 1:07 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.