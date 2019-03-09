Huskies Slide Past Bulldogs in OT

The No. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team won a tough game in overtime against the University of Minnesota – Duluth on Friday.

SCSU got out to an early lead, but it was short-lived. They scored the first goal to go up 1-0, and UMD quickly responded with a goal of their own to tie things up. The Huskies and Bulldogs each tallied one more in the opening period.

Entering the second tied at 2-2, neither team scored all period. Still deadlocked going into the third, the teams battled back and forth. SCSU scored their third to retake the lead, but the Bulldogs had an answer. At the end of regulation, they stood tied at 3-3. The Huskies finally put away the game 4-3 in the extra period with an early goal.

Nick Perbix led the team with two goals. Micah Miller and Patrick Newell each added one. David Hrenak made 25 saves and allowed three goals.

The Huskies improve to 26-4-3 and 18-2-3 NCHC. They will close out the regular season on Saturday night with game two against the Bulldogs. Pre-game starts at 3:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.