Huskies Rout No. 6 Denver

In game one of their final home series of the regular season, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team swiftly took down the no. 6 University of Denver on Friday.

St. Cloud State put the first points on the board, scoring the only goal of the first period. Less than a minute into the second, Denver netted their first to tie the game at 1-1. After that, it was all SCSU as they knocked in four more over the final two periods to win the game 5-1.

Kevin Fitzgerald scored two for the Huskies. Jami Krannila, Zach Okabe, and Nick Poehling each added one. David Hrenak made 31 saves and gave up only one goal.

The Huskies improve to 13-12-6 overall, 10-9-2 NCHC, and extend their unbeaten streak to seven games. They will try to repeat their success in game two against the Pioneers. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on The River 96.7 FM.