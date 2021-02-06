Huskies Rout Broncos 5-1

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team came up with a big win over Western Michigan University after their week off.

St. Cloud had a hot start, scoring two goals to take a big lead in the opening period. The Huskies extended that lead to 3-0 in the second period.

In the final frame, SCSU lit the lamp again to push their lead to 4-0. Broncos responded by scoring their first and only goal to close the gap to 4-1 and avoid the shutout. St. Cloud scored one more and put it away 5-1.

Jami Krannila netted two goals for the Huskies. Will Hammer, Easton Brodzinski, and Ondrej Trejbal each added one.

The Huskies improve to 12-6 and will host the Broncos for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.