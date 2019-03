MANKATO -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team ended their Saturday night with a 6-4 loss to Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Ryan Papa scored his first goal of the season in the first half. But the Huskies were not able to keep up.

The Huskies will return to the ice on Friday against the University of Minnesota at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.