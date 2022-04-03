Huskies, Johnnies, Cyclones Sweep Their Saturday Doubleheaders

The St. Cloud State University softball, St. John's University baseball, and SCTCC softball teams all swept their Saturday doubleheaders. The Minnesota Twins and Wild also notched wins, while the St. Cloud Norsemen dropped a close one on the road to the Bruins. On Sunday, the SCSU baseball and CSB softball teams will both play doubleheaders and the Minnesota Timberwolves will visit Houston.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU softball team extended their win streak to eight games with a Saturday doubleheader sweep of UMary. The Huskies got off to a slow start in game one, falling behind by four, before rallying to an 8-5 win. St. Cloud came from behind again in game two to win 3-2. Raven Vanden Langenberg, Tenley Quesnell, and Alexandra Pinkowski each earned two runs on the day for the Huskies. Gabby Nelson lifted SCSU to the win in game two with a walk-off home run. The Huskies improve to 16-9 and will host Minot State University (22-6) in a doubleheader on Sunday.

- The SJU baseball team swept Concordia College in a MIAC-opening doubleheader at home Saturday. The Johnnies got out to an early 6-0 lead in the first game, fell behind 8-6, and then rallied for a 9-7 win. Game two was a 6-0 shutout win for St. John's. Owen Dauk and Soren Roe each scored three runs on the day for the Johnnies. Casey Trapp was the pitcher of note, allowing two hits and no runs, and throwing 13 strikeouts in game two. The Johnnies improve to 10-10 and will face Bethel in a doubleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

- The SCTCC softball team also swept their Saturday doubleheader. In game one, the Cyclones beat Itasca Community College 10-2. Then the team went on to top Minnesota West Community and Technical College 10-4 in game two. Rainna Stangle led all scorers with six runs on the day. The Cyclones improve to 15-1 and will hit the road to face Anoka-Ramsey Community College in a doubleheader starting at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

- The Twins beat Tampa Bay 8-2 on Saturday in another Spring Training game. Nick Gordon led all scorers with two runs for Minnesota. The Twins are now 7-9 in Spring Training with three preseason matchups remaining. Minnesota will face Baltimore on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild lit the lamp once in each period to earn a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Dmitry Kulikov each scored one for Minnesota. Kaprizov broke the franchise record for most points in a single season. He now has a total of 85 points from 39 goals and 46 assists with 15 games remaining. The Wild improve to 42-20-5 and will hit the road to face the Capitals (37-21-10) on Sunday night. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Norsemen fell to Austin 2-1 on the road Saturday. Dakota Lenz scored the lone goal for St. Cloud. Walter Zacher and Anthony Menghini each netted one for the Bruins. The Norsemen fall to 36-16-2-1 and will close out the weekend with one more game Sunday when they visit the Janesville Jets (32-22-0-1).

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU baseball team (13-9) will face the University of Sioux Falls (14-11) in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Huskies are 17-6 all-time against the Cougars. First pitch for game one is set for 12:00 p.m.

- The CSB softball team (12-2) will host the College of St. Scholastica (9-7) in a doubleheader on Sunday. This will be the first matchup between the teams since 2016. Game one is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

- The Timberwolves (44-34) will look to get closer to securing an automatic bid to the postseason when they travel to Houston to face the 20-58 Rockets on Sunday. Minnesota currently sits two games behind Denver in the Western Conference and can avoid the play-in tournament if they lock up the no. 6 seed. this marks the third matchup between the two teams this season. Minnesota beat Houston 124-106 in October and 141-123 in January. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.