Huskies Extend Win Streak to Seven

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team won back-to-back games on Friday to keep their winning streak alive.

SCSU took down Lake Superior State University in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-12, and 25-22, to earn the first win of the day. Then in game two, the Huskies beat Michigan Technological University 3-1.

Chloe Dousette finished the day with 24 kills and three blocks. Linsey Rachel tallied 17 kills and two blocks.

The Huskies improve to 7-0 on the season. They will close out the St. Cloud State Invite against Wheeling Jesuit University on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.