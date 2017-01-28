Huskies Edge Beavers For Spot In Final NSC Championship Game

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies men's hockey will return to the North Star College Cup championship game Saturday night. The Huskies, (12-12-1, 6-9-1 NCHC) upset the #20 Bemidji State Beavers (16-10-3, 16-4-2 WCHA) 2-1 even though they were out shot 27-21.

After an even game the difference for the Huskies was the special teams. The power play got things started early when sophomore forward Jacob Benson netted his seventh goal of the season. The goal came against a Beaver penalty kill that is the best in the WCHA.

The Huskies tacked on to the lead early in the second period on a goal by junior forward Blake Winiecki. Sophomore goalie Jeff Smith finished with 26 saves while giving up only one goal.

Up next for the Huskies is a show down with in-state and conference rival UMD Bulldogs . The Bulldogs are one of the top teams in the country with polls having them as high number one in the country. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. Listen to the game on Rev 96.7.