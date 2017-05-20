Huskies Dominate In Regional Baseball Opener

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies (40-16) shutout Missouri Western (32-21) 12-0 in their NCAA Division II Regional opener.

After failing to score in the first to innings the Huskies piled on six runs in the third inning. SCSU's Logan Swann highlighted the inning with a 3-run triple.

Cal Glese picked up the win for the Huskies. Glese went 6 innings gave up 4 hits and had 7 strikeouts.

Next up for the Huskies is a showdown with conference rival Minnesota State University in Emporia, Kansas on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.