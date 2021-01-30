Huskies Come Up Short in Duluth

DULUTH -- The St. Cloud State University women's hockey team came up short on the road against the University of Minnesota-Duluth on Friday.

The Bulldogs netted two in the first period to take an early lead. UMD extended their lead in the second to 3-0. St. Cloud State scored their first and only goal in the second to avoid the shutout. Duluth put the game away in the final period with one more goal to win it 4-1.

Taylor Lind scored the lone goal for SCSU. Emma Polusny made 45 saves and allowed four goals in the loss.

The Huskies fall to 3-10-1. They will hit the ice at 3:07 p.m. Saturday for game two against the Bulldogs.