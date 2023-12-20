How Many Of The 40 New Hallmark Movies Are Based In Minnesota?
HOKY MAYBE...BUT DO WE LOVE IT? YES!
There's nothing like baking cookies and wrapping presents to your favorite holiday Christmas movies. Perhpas you like to mix it up a bit, with some Hallmark Movies. You know the ones...Everyone has trials and tribulations; but in the end, things ALWAYS work out somehow. Not to mention they always have the 'always perfect' romance that everyone dreams about finding.
HALLMARK WAS THINKING AHEAD
Hallmark didn't break any strike rules. The saw the strike coming and did something about it before it happened, so they could weather the storm. The Hallmark channel has some pretty interesting titles in it's all new movie line up. You can catch new movies through most of December, but in case you missed one or two, they'll be repeating them through January 1st, 2024. (After all, just because Christmas is past, doesn't mean we're ready to stop celebrating).
HALLMARK HOLIDAY MOVIES FOR 2023
Wondering what movies you'll be watching for this holiday season? Check out the Hallmark titles below.
DECEMBER MOVIES
Friday, December 1st: My Norwegian Holiday
Saturday, December 2nd: A Not So Royal Christmas
Sunday, December 3rd: Christmas With A Kiss
Friday, December 8th: Magic In Mistletoe
Saturday, December 9th: Christmas On Cherry Lane
Sunday, December 10th: Round And Round
Friday, December 15th: The Secret Gift Of Christmas
Saturday, December 16th: Sealed With A List
Sunday, December 17th: Friends And Family Christmas
GOD BLESS'EM 'EVERYONE!'
The Hallmark Channel has been airing these Christmas flicks since October, so if you weren't quite in the mood for the Christmas holiday in October, now you have a chance to watch all the titles you may have missed while you were still in your Halloween costume.
